Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Celebrates Banner Year with Franchise Discount!

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog franchises currently in the United States. Crave has a welcoming and fun interior, complete with a lounge area, ample seating and a self-serve beer wall. The wall will feature 24 taps with domestic, as well as local craft beer options. Crave is also a family friendly establishment that welcomes all ages. Parties can be hosted, character appearances can be made and games can often be found in the locations. Kids meals include hot dogs, sliders, chicken fingers and more!

Crave is known for its delicious BBQ sandwiches, sliders and plates. You can customize your hot dogs with any of the 20+ toppings available. You may also choose from Brats or hot or sweet sausages. Wings are also available as well as many desserts such as cakes and churros. Many other items such as monster pretzels and Meal in a Peels are also popular items at this BBQ joint.

This Year Crave has opened five locations with four slated for first quarter 2020, with additional units opening in the third quarter. Crave also expects to sell 25+ units in 2020, keeping their momentum as one of the fastest growing BBQ franchises in the US. Currently Crave has locations in Dawsonville, Georgia; Wilmington, North Carolina; Yukon, Oklahoma; Spring, Texas; Summerwood, Texas; Pflugerville, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Orlando, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; Shreveport, Louisiana and more to come.

Crave is offering potential franchisees a $10,000 discount if they sign a franchise agreement by January 10th.

“We have seen tremendous growth in 2019, and are currently in talks with individuals in other southern markets as well as mid-western markets. We are excited to have another stellar year in 2020, the best is yet to come for us!” said Samantha Rincione, CEO.

Crave is a Veteran friendly franchise with 90% of their franchisees being Veterans.

Crave Currently has multiple revenue streams to include:

Dine In

Take Out

Delivery

Order Ahead

Catering

More!

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, email info@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com.