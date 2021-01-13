Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Celebrates Banner Year

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-casual hot dog and BBQ restaurant with a family friendly atmosphere. The brand has BBQ to include smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork. They have some twists on classical favorites like BBQ tacos, Mac N’ Brisket sandwiches, sliders and more. The all-beef hot dogs are next level delicious and the restaurant has 20+ toppings to choose from. The options are endless and fun to make too! For those Brat and sausage lovers, brats as well as hot and mild sausages are also available and grilled to perfection. Sides available include Mac N Cheese, cornbread, corn, fries, tots, chili and more.

The family fun environment welcomes family and truly has something for everyone. The locations have outdoor patios most of which are heated and allow customers to enjoy their meal and drinks safely outdoors. The self-serve beer wall offers anywhere from 18-32 local craft beers on tap. Wine and mixed drinks are also available in some regions. While adults can enjoy the benefits of the beer wall, kids can enjoy any of the delicious kid’s meals offered while playing games such as giant connect four or cornhole. Kids eat free at Crave on Wednesdays too! For those that prefer non-meat dishes, salads and bowls are offered and those whom are gluten free can enjoy any of the meats on gluten free buns.

Crave stands out because they are with you every step of the way to include:

SBA Assistance

Real Estate Assistance

Operational Assistance

Development Assistance

Experienced and Involved Management Team

Training Programs

Ongoing Guidance and Training

Crave has multiple locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Iowa, Nevada, Michigan, California and more. Currently the brand has 25 franchisees and is continuing to expand nationwide. Food Trucks are also available to franchisees to take the brand mobile. Crave has trucks in Gainesville, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Atlanta, Georgia.

This year Crave has received many awards as they are one of the fastest growing BBQ and Hot Dogs franchises throughout the United States, and have experienced management. This year they have seen an increase in franchise sales and have no intention of slowing down. This year Crave has received:

Best Southern BBQ Franchise

Frantastic-500

30 Most Reputable Companies in US

CEO Samantha Rincione Received Top 10 Leaders Transforming the Industry

10 Hottest Food and Restaurant Franchises

CEO Samantha Rincione Received Top Woman Inspiring Change in Americas Food Industry

CEO Samantha Rincione Received Top 50 Women of Wonder Award

To be a part of the Crave family, email Samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit at www.iwantcrave.com .

The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Celebrates Banner Year first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.