Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Brings Back Customer Favorite, Chicken and Waffles, as Sliders!

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is known for its delicious Jumbo, 100% all beef grilled hot dogs. There are 20+ toppings to choose from, so the possibilities are endless. Pulled chicken, pulled pork and brisket are also staples that can be ordered as a sandwich or a plate. It wouldn’t be BBQ with sides such as mac n cheese, beans or cornbread! Crave features self-serve beer with anywhere from 24-32 taps of local craft and domestic beer options. White and red wine are also available.

This week Crave has rolled out a customer favorite with a twist. Chicken and Waffle sliders! Crispy delicious chicken in between a waffle drizzled with maple syrup. “We were getting a lot of requests to bring back our chicken and waffles, and wanted to add a fun twist,” said Jake Moran the director of operations and training. “Customers rave about the slider options, so what better way to appease them then put one of our all-time popular dishes out in the form of sliders!”

Crave has limited time offers often, to accompany their already much loved menu. Currently, Crave has locations in 9 states across the US. They are expanding rapidly and have become one of the fastest growing hot dog and BBQ restaurants throughout the United States. The company plans to open an additional 12+ units this year at a minimum, and continue to give their customers excellent service and food nationwide.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, email info@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com.