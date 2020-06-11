Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Begins Building in Colorado Springs, CO

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-casual Hot Dog and BBQ restaurant featuring a self-serve beer wall. The family friendly restaurant has something for everyone. There is beer and wine for the adults, which is self-serve but also has safety protocols in place to protect the younger guests. Tap takeovers are hosted monthly where beer vendors showcase their beers while Crave has food specials for the night. The menu also features many BBQ dishes and sides. Grilled hot dogs, sausages and brats are also available. There is a selection of kid’s meals featuring some classics like chicken fingers, Mac n cheese and of course, hot dogs and more. Loaded tater tots, Mac n brisket sandwiches, BBQ tacos and other delicious menu items have become customer favorites nationwide! Games such as giant connect four, corn hole, as well as board games can often be found on the outdoor patios or in the dining rooms. There are TVs throughout the restaurant playing local sports games too.

Crave will be breaking ground on its newest location in Colorado Springs at The Plaza at Barnes West, 5660 Barnes Road Suite 164/172, Colorado Springs, CO, 80917 . Jamal Westry, franchisee of Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, lives local to the area and could not be more excited to bring Crave to Colorado Springs.

Crave has multiple revenue streams including:

DELIVERY – Order from Crave directly or go through one of their favorite third-party delivery services. Visit www.iwantcrave.com for your options on each location.

ORDER AHEAD – Use the fancy APP to order ahead and grab your order at the door!

SELF ORDER KIOSK – Order through one of our kiosks in store

CURBSIDE PICKUP – Order though the APP, click “here” when you arrive and the order will be run to your car in a contactless fashion!

APP – Collect rewards and loyalty points! Utilize our delivery or order ahead functions. Also, browse our menu and see out latest Limited Time Offers.

Crave currently has locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Yukon, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Florida and Iowa. There will be corporate locations on Long Island NY in late 2020. The brand plans to have over 100 locations open over the next 3 years.

Crave is always looking to expand its family with qualified franchisees. Anyone looking to own their own business and be their own boss is welcome to inquire and speak with our Founders to see if Crave is the right fit!

Email samantha@iwantcrave.com for more information.