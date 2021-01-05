Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Is Awarded 10 Hottest Food and Restaurant Franchises in the United States!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants in the United States. Founded in 2018, the brand has expanded across the United States, primarily across the South and Mid-West. Featuring grilled all beef hot dogs, hot and mild sausages and brats, along with the pulled pork, pulled chicken and smoked brisket, it’s a classic family friendly favorite! An array of toppings and sides are available to accompany the meal as well as desserts to include pineapple upside down cakes and toffee sticky cakes. Self-serve beer walls that use local craft beer selection

Crave currently has location in 12 states and is expanding quickly. Despite 2020 having its challenges, earlier this week Crave announced a banner year for the company.

“We are so fortunate to have such great franchisees as a part of the Crave Family,” said Samantha Rincione, Co-founder and CEO. “We all value each other and all pushed together to get through 2020. We’ve sold more units this year than last and plan to keep up the traction while showing our franchisees the best support out there!”

During the year Crave Launched food trucks, partnering with Premier Food Trucks . Now having them in Las Vegas; Atlanta, Georgia; Gainesville, FL and Kentucky the brand plans to have 20+ trucks on the road in the next year. Crave also has curbside pickup as well as takeout and delivery, and self-order kiosks in the front of all locations. Some locations are equipped with drive thru’ s and most with patios.

Crave’s popularity has grown astronomically in the past months with their use of technology and being able to drive customers to the locations using different revenue streams. Catering has also played a major role in the past months. At Crave, the management team also oversees many aspects of the process to include assistance with SBA, Real Estate, Lease Negotiation, Operational Assistance, Marketing Assistance, Ongoing Training and Support.

Crave is excited for the New Year and its expansion. To date the brand has 17 additional units planned to open and 2 additional trucks this year. They plan to have 100 units open in the next few years with about 35 trucks on the road.

For more information on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ store or food truck, please visit the website www.iwantcrave.com or email Samantha@iwantcrave.com .

