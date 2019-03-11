Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Adds Locations in Georgia!

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ . are fast casual hot dog and BBQ restaurants that offer delicious BBQ sandwiches and sliders, hot dogs, brats and sausages with tons of topping options, an array of sides and a self-serve beer wall. The self-serve beer wall will offer anywhere from 18-32 taps which include domestic and local craft beers, a white and red wine option as well as cider.

Crave has secured locations in Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Washington DC, Louisiana, Texas and more. This week they have signed a franchisee in the Tallahassee, Florida market “We are pleased with our expansion thus far and are excited for what 2019 has in store for us,” said Samantha and Salvatore Rincione, Founders. Crave features self-order kiosks along with an APP for IOS and Android to collect loyalty points, order ahead and have delivery.

Crave believes in keeping up with the customers’ demands and caters to all groups including millennials. Crave features a self-serve beer wall, self-order kiosks, IOS and Android App, CRAVE APP, where customers can order ahead, receive delivery and get rewards for being a loyal customer.

Their newest franchisees Brandon and Rachel Walker and Russ and Amanda Wilson will be opening their first location Alpharetta, GA. The company is forecasted to have 35 units sold in 2019 as well as 18+ stores operating.

Crave has multiple revenue streams which include:

Dine in

Take Out

Self-Order

Order Ahead/Pickup

Delivery

Catering

Drive thru

Crave offers its franchisees assistance with:

Real Estate

Construction

Operations

Marketing

Training

Much more

For more information on owning a Crave franchise, click below: