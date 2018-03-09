Crave Hot Dogs and Barbecue Offers Franchise Opportunities Nationwide!

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave knows what it’s like to have a craving for that perfect lunch, snack or dinner. They’ve made it their mission to perfect their menu, so they can help you beat that craving and have you leaving happy not hungry. Crave began in 2018 and is a unique and trendy fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Joint, that offers BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. You can top it anyway you like, with our array of toppings and of course add one of our delicious sides such as baked fries or coleslaw. Crave also features a self-service beer wall where the guest can have as much or as little beer as they choose. Crave encourages your creativity and has made the menu “build your own”. Everyone has their own style and at Crave we encourage you to be you!

CRAVE IS MUCH MORE THAN YOUR AVERAGE HOT DOG JOINT ITS AN EXPERIENCE!

Crave has begun franchising and has no intentions of slowing down. With an experienced management team at the helm, Crave is confident in their expansion plans for 2018.

With Crave you will receive:

Real Estate Assistance

Operations Assistance

Delicious Easy to Order Menu

Marketing Assistance

Low Cost of Entry

Experienced Management.

