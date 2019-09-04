Crave Food Hall Makes Its Highly Anticipated Debut at Purdue University’s Discovery Park

Innovative 8,000-sf food-centric destination is now open and serving its made-to-order meals to everyone in Greater Lafayette

West Lafayette, IN (RestaurantNews.com) The wait is finally over.

Instantly landing Purdue University on the map of America’s best collegiate dining destinations, Crave Food Hall at Discovery Park has made its highly anticipated debut at 1265 West State Street, adjacent to the Purdue campus.

To celebrate, the 8,000-square-foot chef-driven food hall is offering photos with Purdue’s Boilermaker Special on Sept. 6 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dedicated to showcasing the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of an array of high-quality cuisines, Crave features inspired creations from both locally and nationally renowned chefs. Guests from the Greater Lafayette community and the students of Purdue University now have the opportunity to choose an affordable, made-to-order meal from eight unique, artisanal food stalls:

Sonny & Son’s Hot Chicken – Led by Top Chef Season 7 winner Kevin Sbraga, Sonny & Sons will offer savory delights ranging from Chicken & Honey Biscuits to Hot Chicken.

– Led by Top Chef Season 7 winner Kevin Sbraga, Sonny & Sons will offer savory delights ranging from Chicken & Honey Biscuits to Hot Chicken. La Dolcé Vita Coffee & Caffe – Renzo Scribante will give guests an authentic taste of Italy through gourmet coffee, luxurious pastries, smoothies and homemade gelato.

– Renzo Scribante will give guests an authentic taste of Italy through gourmet coffee, luxurious pastries, smoothies and homemade gelato. Taco Sabe – A multi-cultural taco concept.

– A multi-cultural taco concept. Old Town Italy Pizzeria – An authentic Italian pizzeria serving true Neapolitan-style pizzas.

– An authentic Italian pizzeria serving true Neapolitan-style pizzas. Grind & Grill Burgers – The Garner family will serve fresh, made-to-order burgers, hand-cut fries and extraordinary shakes.

– The Garner family will serve fresh, made-to-order burgers, hand-cut fries and extraordinary shakes. Shawarma Shack – Yaser Khalaf will bring the spice to Crave with the great Mediterranean street food, the shawarma.

– Yaser Khalaf will bring the spice to Crave with the great Mediterranean street food, the shawarma. Ricky’s Mighty Fine Meatballs – Homestyle Italian meatballs, served in a variety of offerings.

– Homestyle Italian meatballs, served in a variety of offerings. Pickle & Rye Sandwich Shop – Khalaf brings innovative sandwiches, soups and salads to Crave.

Of course, with a delicious answer to almost any craving, the food hall is not only a great place to eat, but also the perfect place to drink and be social. The lively venue is anchored by a central 40-foot bar – the Boiler Room Cocktail Bar – featuring fresh, handmade cocktails, in addition to a variety of wine, and regional and national craft beer.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors and introduce culinary variety and innovation to students, faculty and professionals in West Lafayette,” said President & CEO of National Food Hall Solutions Pat Garza. “There’s nothing like Crave Food Hall anywhere close to West Lafayette, or on any other university campus in the U.S.; it’s truly one-of-a-kind. It’s perfect for game days thanks to its prime location, delicious variety of culinary options and lively bar. And because it offers affordable world-class meals crafted by some of the best chefs in the business, it’ll undoubtedly be the go-to food destination for everyone in the area.”

Menu offerings are priced comparably to other dining options across campus, making Crave an elevated, yet budget-friendly, alternative. Crave is located on the ground floor of Purdue’s new apartment community, Aspire at Discovery Park, which features newly transformed bike and pedestrian pathways, landscaping and green spaces.

Crave is open Sunday through Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit cravefoodhall.com.

About Crave Food Hall

Now open in Purdue University’s Discovery Park in West Lafayette, Ind., Crave Food Hall will feature 8,000 square feet of space dedicated to its chef-driven food stalls. Eight unique concepts will serve an eclectic array of artisanal dishes throughout the hall along with a wide variety of libations served from the central 40-foot bar. The lively space will feature indoor and outdoor seating in a vibrant yet cozy atmosphere. Crave Food Hall is a Balfour Beatty Investments project in cooperation with Walsh, National Food Hall Solutions and Eimer Design. For more information, visit cravefoodhall.com.

