Crave Food Hall Brings Chef-Driven Fare to Purdue University’s Discovery Park

Innovative 8,000-sf food-centric destination prepares for mid-August grand opening

West Lafayette, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Crave Food Hall at Discovery Park is bringing culinary variety and innovation to students, faculty and professionals in West Lafayette, instantly landing Purdue University on the map of America’s best collegiate dining destinations.

Dedicated to showcasing the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of an array of high-quality cuisines, the 8,000-square-foot food hall, adjacent to the Purdue campus, will feature inspired creations from both locally and nationally renowned chefs. When the one-of-a-kind, chef-driven food hall opens at 1265 West State Street in mid-August, guests will have the opportunity to choose an affordable, made-to-order meal from eight unique, artisanal food stalls:

Sonny & Son’s Hot Chicken – Led by Top Chef Season 7 winner Kevin Sbraga, Sonny & Sons will offer savory delights ranging from Chicken & Honey Biscuits to Hot Chicken and Fried Catfish.

– Led by Top Chef Season 7 winner Kevin Sbraga, Sonny & Sons will offer savory delights ranging from Chicken & Honey Biscuits to Hot Chicken and Fried Catfish. La Dolcé Vita Coffee & Caffe – Renzo Scribante will give guests an authentic taste of Italy through gourmet coffee and luxurious pastries.

– Renzo Scribante will give guests an authentic taste of Italy through gourmet coffee and luxurious pastries. Taco Sabe – A multi-cultural taco concept created by Master Chef John Franke.

– A multi-cultural taco concept created by Master Chef John Franke. Old Town Italy Pizzeria – An authentic Italian pizzeria serving true Neapolitan-style pizzas.

– An authentic Italian pizzeria serving true Neapolitan-style pizzas. Grind & Grill Burgers – The Garner family will serve fresh, made-to-order burgers, hand-cut fries and extraordinary shakes.

– The Garner family will serve fresh, made-to-order burgers, hand-cut fries and extraordinary shakes. Shawarma Shack – Yaser Khalaf will bring the spice to Crave with the great Mediterranean street food, the shawarma.

– Yaser Khalaf will bring the spice to Crave with the great Mediterranean street food, the shawarma. Ricky’s Mighty Fine Meatballs – Homestyle Italian meatballs, served in a variety of offerings, created by Ricky Sapio and “Nonna.”

– Homestyle Italian meatballs, served in a variety of offerings, created by Ricky Sapio and “Nonna.” Pickle & Rye Sandwich Shop – Franke and Khalaf are also teaming up to bring innovative sandwiches, soups and salads to Crave.

Of course, with a delicious answer to almost any craving, the food hall is not only a great place to eat, but also the perfect place to drink and be social. The lively venue will be anchored by a central 40-foot bar – the Boiler Room Cocktail Bar – featuring fresh, handmade cocktails expertly crafted by veteran mixologist Ana Torres, in addition to a variety of wine, and regional and national craft beer.

“There’s nothing like Crave Food Hall anywhere close to West Lafayette, or on virtually any other university campus in the U.S.,” said President & CEO of National Food Hall Solutions Pat Garza. “Crave will be the ultimate food-centric destination experience not only for Purdue students and faculty, but also for West Lafayette and Lafayette residents that are looking for world-class meals crafted by some of the best chefs in the business. Thanks to a delicious variety of culinary options, paired with its lively bar and prime location perfectly suited for game days, you really can’t go wrong at Crave.”

Menu offerings will be priced comparably to other dining options across campus, making Crave an elevated, yet budget-friendly, alternative. Crave is located on the ground floor of Purdue’s new apartment community, Aspire at Discovery Park, which features newly transformed bike and pedestrian pathways, landscaping and green spaces.

In addition to giving foodies their new go-to destination, Crave is bringing 150 new jobs to the local community. The new food hall is currently hiring baristas, cashiers, line cooks, janitors and floor staff. To apply, visit cravefoodhall.com.

About Crave Food Hall

Opening in mid-August 2019 in Purdue University’s Discovery Park in West Lafayette, Ind., Crave Food Hall will feature 8,000 square feet of space dedicated to its chef-driven food stalls. Eight unique concepts will serve an eclectic array of artisanal dishes throughout the hall along with a wide variety of libations served from the central 40-foot bar. The lively space will feature indoor and outdoor seating in a vibrant yet cozy atmosphere. Crave Food Hall is a Balfour Beatty Investments project in cooperation with Walsh, National Food Hall Solutions and Eimer Design. For more information, visit cravefoodhall.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com