  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Crane recovers dead giant sea turtle from Outer Banks marsh for important necropsy

January 12, 2021 | 3:55pm
From www.dailypress.com
By
Jeff Hampton

The rare leatherback sea turtle weighed about 500 pounds. It showed no obvious signs of trauma.