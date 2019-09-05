CraftWorks Holdings Signs Exclusive Deal with Coca-Cola

Conversion is complete at all restaurant locations

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) CraftWorks Holdings has signed a multi-year agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to be the new strategic beverage partner for all brands going forward. CraftWorks brands are Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants.

“Coca-Cola’s extensive portfolio of beverage brands will complement the varied cuisine – from steaks and seafood to salads and sandwiches – offered across our growing portfolio,” said Randy Scruggs, chief supply officer of CraftWorks Holdings. “Additionally, Coca-Cola’s seasoned foodservice presence supports our ‘centers of excellence’ strategy – a critical aspect of our brands’ transformations.”

“We are excited about this new partnership with CraftWorks Holdings,” said Mike Rizzo, vice president for Coca-Cola North America. “We are pleased to provide beverage options from our total beverage portfolio to guests of all restaurant brands in the CraftWorks Holdings family.”

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, partnering with some of today’s most prominent restaurant chains to offer over 500 brands globally.

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including Chophouse, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For more information, visit craftworksrestaurants.com .

