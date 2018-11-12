Craftworks Holdings Appoints New Division President

Tim Kaliher, formerly Chief Operations Officer, named President of Logan’s Roadhouse concept following CraftWorks merger

Tim Kaliher

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Following the recent announcement of its merger with CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, the company has elevated restaurant industry veteran Tim Kaliher from Chief Operations Officer to Brand President of Logan’s Roadhouse, CraftWorks largest holdings, effective immediately.

“Tim has continued to be a critical component of our team and brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role. His experience, turnaround expertise, and operational acumen will position Logan’s Roadhouse to continue its positive momentum,” said Hazem Ouf, Chairman and CEO for CraftWorks Holdings. “Strong leadership is critical to Logan’s Roadhouse as it becomes further integrated with the CraftWorks brand, and we are pleased to have a proven leader like Tim drive the brand forward.”

With 204 corporate and franchise restaurant locations in 22 states, Logan’s Roadhouse is a powerhouse leader in the casual dining space experiencing tremendous momentum, due in large part to its executive leadership team.

Prior to joining Logan’s Roadhouse, Kaliher served as Chief Operating Officer of Black Bear Diners, Inc., a restaurant chain in the Western United States serving homestyle and “old-fashioned” comfort foods. Other past roles include Chief Operations Officer for O’Charley’s, as well as Regional Vice President of Operations for Red Robin.

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading casual dining steakhouse headquartered in Nashville, TN. Offering mesquite wood-fire grilled steaks, signature yeast roll and American-inspired signature favorites for 27 years, Logan’s has 204 corporate and franchise restaurants in 22 states. For more information, visit www.logansroadhouse.com. To become a fan of Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/Logans.Roadhouse.

