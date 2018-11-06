Crafthouse Now Franchising

Eatery’s Commitment to “Eat Local, Drink Local, Support Local” Expanding beyond Virginia

Fairfax, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Crafthouse, the Virginia-based eatery known for its signature craft menu and a dedication to local craft beer, bourbon, scotch, wine and spirits, is now looking for franchisees to expand the popular brand nationwide.

Owner Evan Matz opened three Crafthouse locations in Northern Virginia (Fairfax, Arlington and Reston) in May 2017 and has spent the past year and a half building a loyal and enthusiastic following. Keys to success for the restaurants include creating a welcoming atmosphere with a hands-on operating team and a commitment to using local ingredients and vendors as much as possible.

“Our goal is to have signature food and drink items that are available at every Crafthouse alongside menu favorites that are customized for that local community,” says Matz. “We will encourage each franchisee to feature what their region or state does best – North Carolina ribs or Maryland crab cakes, for instance – and source from local businesses for fresh baked buns, bread, local produce, meat, fish, brews, whiskey, wine and more. This way, Crafthouse can truly support and showcase its local neighborhood while giving guests the quality and consistency of a proven brand.”

The Crafthouse drink menu features 50 craft beers on tap and an additional 150 in bottles and cans that represent the best of local, regional and national brews. In addition to the great selection of beer, there is an impressive wine list and over 45 different bourbons, scotches and whiskeys. The three Virginia restaurants showcase many beers from area breweries and spirits from local distilleries – a passion for Matz and his team.

“Each Crafthouse franchisee has an exciting opportunity to create a neighborhood eatery with menu favorites and a winning approach to mixing together craft food, beer and spirits,” Matz says. “Crafthouse will help and guide its franchisees to build their network of local bakeries, farmers, distilleries and brewers and to put their unique stamp on the menu that reflects the tastes of their local community.”

Signature food menu items for which Crafthouse is known include the colossal-sized Bavarian pretzel with house-made beer cheese, Crafthouse tacos and juicy burgers like the Cowboy Burger (beef, brisket, pepper Jack cheese, hot honey BBQ and fried onion straws) and Fiesta Burger (topped with tortilla chips, jalapeño bacon, pepper Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and fiesta sauce).

Ranging in size from 3,900-4,500 square feet or more with dining room and patio seating for approximately 150 guests, Crafthouse restaurants also cater to private events and corporate meetings. In addition to lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, happy hour and weekday specials give multiple reasons to come by any day and night of the week. Large-screen TVs and game day specials make it the perfect place to watch all the sports action with friends and family. In fact, Crafthouse was named “Best Sports Bar for Football Fans” by Arlington Magazine.

With many years of experience as a restaurant franchisee himself, Matz knows what franchisees need to be successful and the importance of giving them the right combination of guidance and respect. Now as a franchisor, he looks forward to using his extensive knowledge of the industry and his Crafthouse ownership experience to expand the brand and help others succeed.

The ideal franchise candidate has liquid assets of at least $300,000 and a net worth over $1 million. Food and beverage industry experience is preferred, along with a background in business ownership and experience managing employees. Interested candidates should email franchise@crafthousefranchising.com or visit www.crafthouseusa.com/franchise for more information.

About Crafthouse

With three successful locations in Northern Virginia, Crafthouse is a neighborhood favorite where guests can eat and drink local. Crafthouse offers the best selection of wine, spirits and craft beer from across town and the other side of the globe, served alongside a food menu that complements every pour. For more information, visit www.crafthouseusa.com.

