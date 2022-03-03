Craft Republic Bar & Grill Launches Spring Limited Time Menu With Elevated Bar Food

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Craft Republic Bar + Grill has launched a spring limited time menu with elevated bar food at all Craft Republic locations.

The new spring limited time menu brings newness and innovation to the sandwich, desserts, and cocktail categories. The items include the Loaded Philly, a sandwich stuffed with grilled sirloin, Nashville hot mac n cheese and crinkle cut fries topped with Nashville hot honey sauce; the Crispy Fish Sandwich with hand battered white fish topped with coleslaw, and the Chocolate Chip Calzone that is made-from-scratch and stuffed with white and dark chocolate chips and served with vanilla ice cream.

The spring limited time menu includes a perfect spring craft cocktail, the new Spiked Basil Lemonade crafted with Absolut Citron Vodka and lemonade muddled with fresh basil.

“Craft Republic Bar & Grill is a newer concept for Kelly Operations Group and our focus and vision is to be the go-to hang out spot for sports viewing with scratch kitchen cuisine and elevated cocktails,” said Alisha Merico, Senior Marketing Manager of Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Craft Republic. “Our culinary team crushed this vision by adding these fantastic plates. The new spring items are out-of-the-box as well as look amazing and are the perfect Instagram plate, which was exactly what we were looking for.”

The spring limited time menu is available for dine-in and takeout as well as 3rd party delivery through Doordash, UberEats, and Grubhub.

In addition to the spring limited time menu, Craft Republic locations are also offering a dine- in Lent special of All-You-Can-Eat Fish & Chips on Fridays until April 15th, 2022.

Craft Republic locations also run weekday happy hour with food and drink specials, a weekday lunch menu and will be launching a new promotion during the college basketball March brackets.

Craft Republic also offers catering delivery and serves group dining menus in private watch party rooms.

For more information on Craft Republic offerings and promotions visit https://www.craftrepublic.com .

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

