Craft Republic Bar & Grill Introduces New Promotions To Celebrate the College Basketball Madness Tournament

Craft Republic is tipping off the college basketball madness in March on Tuesday, March 15th with a new “Pick Two for $20.22” dine-in promotion available through the championship game on Monday, April 4th, 2022. The promotion includes choice of an appetizer and entrée or sandwich from a select menu of costumer favorites, both for $20.22.

The “Starting 5” appetizer choices are mozzarella bricks, pretzel bites, spinach artichoke dip, chicken flautas or crispy brussels sprouts, paired with your choice for the “Second Half.” The “Second Half” options include cheeseburger, Voodoo burger, chicken tender dinner, California club or pepperoni pizza.

In addition to the dine-in offer Craft Republic is also offering beer bucket specials on both domestic and import selections available during all game times.

“Our Craft Republic locations are lined with massive TVs, ours taps and bar coolers are full and the atmosphere at Craft Republic is the perfect spot to cheer on your favorite teams, celebrate a bracket win or sulk in a bracket buster,” said Alisha Merico, Senior Marketing Manager from Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Craft Republic Bar & Grill. “Our special Pick Two for $20.22 is a fresh new promotion that we wanted to introduce now that the madness tournament is back in full force after the past 2 years. We are starting to see more people on our bar stools and in our tables and we wanted to take advantage of that with this great offer.”

Craft Republic is featuring takeout platters for your at home game watch party, the platters offered are the Slider Platter which includes 10 fried chicken and 10 cheeseburger sliders and the Nashville Hot Chicken Tender platter which includes 18 Nashville hot chicken tenders served traditionally, atop Texas toast with dill pickles.

The takeout platters are also available on 3rd party delivery services including Doordash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

“As our takeout business has grown over the last two years and continues to stay strong, we wanted to offer takeout platters that can be ordered directly through the restaurant or on 3rd party delivery,” said Merico. “We understand that some people enjoy watching all of the madness on their own couch and we wanted to bring Craft Republic to them!”

For more information on Craft Republic Bar & Grill madness tournament promotions visit https://www.craftrepublic.com/menu-madness .

