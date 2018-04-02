Craft beers April Fools' tweets rated for funny factor

Sunday wasn’t just Easter.

And it wasn’t just April Fools’ Day.

It was the biggest day on the beer calendar that doesn’t actually involve beer.

April 1 has become a prime day for the beer industry — still fast growing and always a bit mischevious — to flaunt its humor, some of which was quite funny and some … less so.

As a beer writer, I was on guard.

The first one spotted was one of the best, playing to the nerdiest contingent of its audience: “Brewers Brace for Brettanomyces Shortage: As supplies of the wild yeast dwindle, recipes are being tweaked and brewers prepare for ‘dark, less funky times’ ahead.”

It was smart and funny in the headline alone, playing off the idea of a hops shortage — but in this case the “shortage” was a naturally abundant yeast, found on the skins of fruit. There can’t be a shortage of Brettanomyces.

Humor!

It was rewarded with a maximum four bunnies.

Next up was another excellent effort, playing off the idea of the ever-popular New England IPA. It was the advent of a Kansas City Brown Ale — in this case a disgusting nod to that city’s barbecue heritage that’s made with brown sugar, sea salt, garlic, white vinegar, black pepper, onion powder, ground mustard, crushed red pepper and “just a splash of lemon juice to provide a subtle tartness.”

The putting-weird-things-in-beer motif was popular Sunday, but Boulevard put so much work into its effort – photos galore! – that this silliness just hummed.

It, too, was rewarded.

Stone Brewing had a promising premise but became bogged down in the execution.

This Wolf Pup was too tame.

We saw the fitness industry borrow from the beer industry — and quite effectively.

There were a couple of jokes about packaging, which seemed relevant in the era of breweries experimenting with new packages and in varying quantities. This one seemed just OK — until digging deeper.

This one was a bit funnier — even if it didn’t have a goofball helping it along.

This one just tried too hard.

There were at least three more instances of breweries pretending to put ridiculous things in their beer, but that hews close enough to reality that each only earned two bunnies.

And then there was the joke … that sort of wasn’t a joke. (Details in Chapter 20 of my forthcoming book about Goose Island and the rise of craft beer.)

UPDATE: This one, from Hopworks Urban Brewery in Portland, Ore., came to my attention Monday morning.

It’s a winner.

See you in 2019.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

Related: Goose Island aims to shake off rough year with new beers, ad campaign »

Craft beer industry sees record openings — and closings — in 2017 »

Leading craft beer body (finally) acknowledges the hazy IPA craze »