Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Puts Fresh Twist on Tradition with Expanded Fall Menu

New limited-time menu offerings feature signature biscuits with new Southern spins

Lebanon, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® today announced a limited-time fall menu, including new ways to enjoy one of its most craveable menu items – handmade buttermilk biscuits. The new menu invites biscuit lovers to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s made-from-scratch biscuits with “Tried and True Made New” recipes that put a Southern twist on traditional signature dishes. The menu will feature a range of new items now through October 7, including the Parmesan Crusted Biscuit Pot Pie, Biscuit French Toast, and Buttermilk Biscuit Beignets.

The Parmesan Crusted Biscuit Pot Pie, which is a fresh take on Cracker Barrel’s biscuit heritage, features an oversized, fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit with a griddled, crispy parmesan crust atop slow-simmered chicken, peas, carrots, celery and onions, all in a rich creamy sauce seasoned with hints of pepper and thyme. On the sweeter side of the menu, Cracker Barrel brings guests unexpected twists on its classic biscuits with Buttermilk Biscuit Beignets served with a rich butter pecan sauce for dipping and the Biscuit French Toast, homemade buttermilk biscuits dipped, griddled and topped with sweet blackberry topping.

“For almost 50 years, Cracker Barrel has been serving up our signature, made-from-scratch biscuits with simple, high-quality ingredients,” said Cracker Barrel’s Vice President of Culinary Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. “Our ‘Tried and True Made New’ recipes are where tradition meets innovation, and this unique take on one of our most beloved menu items offers guests new sweet and savory flavors to enjoy this fall.”

Producing more than 190 million biscuits a year, Cracker Barrel is an expert when it comes to homemade biscuit-making. Each day, Cracker Barrel hand-makes approximately 522,000 biscuits, using custom rolling pins and biscuit cutters specially designed by Cracker Barrel to ensure each biscuit features the same flaky texture guests crave. Annually, guests enjoy these biscuits with nearly 97 million individual servings of strawberry, grape and blackberry preserves and jams or honey and more than 1.2 million pounds of apple butter. With this fall’s limited-time “Tried and True Made New” recipes, restaurant-goers will get a taste of a unique twist on the classic biscuit recipe.

The expanded menu is available at select Cracker Barrel locations nationwide and also features a Pumpkin Pie Latte topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and spices, as well as new Blood Orange and Black Cherry crafted sodas by Blue Sky®. Both sodas are naturally flavored, caffeine-free and made with 100 percent cane sugar.

For “Tried and True Made New” biscuit recipes that were specially developed for Cracker Barrel guests to try at home, click here.

