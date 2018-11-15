Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Prepares to Serve Guests Looking to Spend More Time with Loved Ones this Thanksgiving

On Cracker Barrel’s busiest day of the year, America’s Thanksgiving experts offer three ways for guests to relax and enjoy the holiday

Lebanon, TN (RestaurantNews.com) This Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is connecting family and friends around the table by offering several in-store and carryout meal options to help guests put the focus back on time spent with family. As the Thanksgiving expert, Cracker Barrel will once again offer its Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meals for in-store guests, as well as its popular Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meals To-Go and Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meals To-Go for guests to enjoy at home.

“Thanksgiving centers on the ideas of quality time and tradition, and through our meal offerings, we hope to take the legwork out of preparing a traditional holiday meal and give families more time to spend together,” said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. “Today’s families find it more and more difficult to gather for a meal, so we work hard year-round to provide a home-away-from-home environment for our guests to come and connect with their loved ones. Thanksgiving is our busiest day of the year, and we look forward to serving our guests this holiday season.”

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Cracker Barrel estimates it will serve over:

650,000 pounds of turkey

8 million ounces of gravy

1.6 million ounces of cranberry relish

1.1 million slices of pie

Also this year, to continue its longstanding support of military families, Cracker Barrel is hosting the Great American Bake Sale and is encouraging guests to purchase their Thanksgiving pie from Cracker Barrel for a good cause. For all whole pies purchased on Nov. 18 at a Cracker Barrel location and all whole pies and cheesecakes from shop.crackerbarrel.com, Cracker Barrel will donate 50 percent of the proceeds to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit organization, to help provide holiday meals to military family members across the U.S. This excludes pies that are part of the Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go offering.

For guests who want to take advantage of Cracker Barrel’s hassle-free Thanksgiving offerings, order at crackerbarrel.com/thanksgiving or by using the Cracker Barrel app available for iPhones.

Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go (feeds 10)

The Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go can be picked up beginning on Saturday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 25, stored in your refrigerator, baked at home, and then prepared in two hours or less. This hassle-free holiday meal comes with easy-to-follow heating instructions. For $109.99*, the meal serves up to 10 people and includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of three sides, sweet yeast rolls, a pumpkin pie and a pecan pie for dessert. For an additional charge, guests have the option to upgrade one of the sides to green bean casserole or add as an additional side item. Gallons of spiced apple tea are also available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance of pickup through online ordering and the Cracker Barrel app.

Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meal To-Go (feeds 6)

The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meal To-Go serves up to six people and comes hot, packed and ready to be served upon pick-up. It features a Turkey n’ Dressing dinner complete with gravy, a sampling of sugar cured ham, a choice of three quart-sized country sides, cranberry relish, and a choice of biscuits, corn muffins, or a loaf of sourdough bread. For an additional charge, you have the option to upgrade one of your sides to green bean casserole or add as an additional side item. Gallons of spiced apple tea are also available for purchase. The meal is available Nov. 17 – 25 for $67.99*. Guests need to place their orders online or through the Cracker Barrel app 24 hours in advance.

Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal for Dine-In

On Thanksgiving Day, Cracker Barrel will also serve a special in-store Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to close. This traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal comes complete with turkey gravy, a sampling of sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert. Pie slices can be topped with the new salted caramel nut ice cream at no additional charge. The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is available for $12.99*/adult and $7.99*/child.

For those craving something sweet for the family, Cracker Barrel will offer fresh baked pies including Chocolate Pecan, Pecan, Apple Pecan Streusel, and All-American Apple Pie (no sugar added) for $8.99* from Oct. 29 – Dec. 24. Pumpkin pies are available Nov. 17 – 25 (while supplies last).

*Prices/availability may vary by location

