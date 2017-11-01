Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Pays Tribute to America’s Service Members this Veterans Day, Rallies Guests to Support Operation Homefront

Promotion includes donation to Operation Homefront and complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert for veterans

Lebanon, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® will honor our nation’s heroes this Veterans Day by offering military veterans a complimentary slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake. Guests of Cracker Barrel are also invited to help America’s military families by participating in a giving campaign in support of Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit focused on building strong, stable and secure military families.

Cracker Barrel is proud to continue its support of military service members, veterans and their families through special recognition and donation efforts. On Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will again offer veterans a complimentary piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake for dessert at all 646 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations to thank them for their service to our country.

Between Oct. 30 – Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will donate 20 percent of proceeds from online and in-store purchases of Lodge cookware to Operation Homefront. Lodge items available at Cracker Barrel include cast-iron skillets, pans and griddles that have been favorites of home cooks and chefs alike for generations. Funds raised will be donated in the form of gift cards to help provide holiday meals to military families across the country.

“Supporting America’s military is core to who we are and what we stand for,” said Cracker Barrel Manager of Corporate Citizenship Sloane Lucas. “We are fortunate to be able to partner with organizations like Operation Homefront to express our gratitude for the sacrifices America’s service members make for our country. We look forward to again welcoming the men and women who have served our nation, and we invite all of our guests to join with us in honoring them.”

Operation Homefront serves America’s military families in numerous ways. Since its founding shortly after 9/11, the organization has fulfilled nearly 37,000 requests for emergency assistance, providing more than $21 million in financial aid to help military families overcome many of the challenges inherent to military life.

“Operation Homefront is continually grateful for our partnership with Cracker Barrel and their generous support of veterans and military families,” said Jill Eskin-Smith, Operation Homefront senior director of corporate and foundation partnerships. “Thank you to Cracker Barrel and their guests who enable us to fulfill our mission to build strong, stable and secure military families so that they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked to protect.”

Cracker Barrel has supported military-focused programs for many years, including Fisher House, National Military Family Association, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, United Through Reading, the National Museum of the United States Army, and The Legion Fund, among many others. By supporting the families of those serving in the U.S. armed forces and our veterans, Cracker Barrel believes it can make a deeper, more meaningful and lasting impact.

Last year, Cracker Barrel and the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation together contributed over $430,000 to Operation Homefront through monetary and in-kind donations. Most recently, Cracker Barrel donated over 1,100 of its iconic rocking chairs to Operation Homefront in support of its many programs, including “Homes on the Homefront” that helps place deserving veterans and their families in mortgage-free homes.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) provides a friendly home-away-from-home in its old country stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family while relaxing and enjoying real homestyle food and shopping that’s surprisingly unique, genuinely fun and reminiscent of America’s country heritage…all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. and its affiliates operate 646 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® company-owned locations in 44 states and own the fast casual restaurants Holler & Dash®. Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2016 Consumer Picks survey named Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® the Best Family-Dining Restaurant in America. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

