Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Introduces Southern Bowls

Fried Chicken Benedict Bowl

New limited-time offer features unique flavors inspired by Southern favorites

Lebanon, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® today announced the introduction of seasonal Southern Bowls that serve up multiple flavors in one dish, whether at breakfast, lunch or dinner. Available at Cracker Barrel® locations nationwide March 19 through May 6, Southern Bowls, which include a Fried Chicken Benedict Bowl, a Sausage, Grits Cakes n’ Green Tomato Gravy Bowl and a Ham n’ Maple Bacon Bowl, are all based in traditional homestyle food while offering new flavors that celebrate modern Southern influences.

“At Cracker Barrel, we remain committed to our traditional roots in homestyle cooking, while also appreciating the evolving tastes, preferences and dining habits of our guests,” said Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, vice president of culinary for Cracker Barrel. “Our new Southern Bowls pair classic Southern staples with bolder flavors and seasonings to create new offerings of craveable comfort food with a Southern twist.”

Southern Bowls’ unique flavor combinations bring to life Cracker Barrel’s commitment to honoring authentic homestyle recipes while also introducing bold expressions and tastes:

Fried Chicken Benedict Bowl: Includes crispy fried chicken, two over-easy eggs, rich and savory pimento cheese sauce, and fresh parsley on a split buttermilk biscuit and served with new sweet pepper n’ red skin hash

Ham n’ Maple Bacon Bowl

Ham n’ Maple Bacon Bowl: Offers savory maple pepper bacon, hickory-smoked country ham, and sugar cured ham, tossed in sweet maple onion jam with new sweet pepper n’ red skin hash and two scrambled eggs, and is topped with shredded Colby cheese and served with made from scratch buttermilk biscuits, real butter, and preserves

Sausage, Grits Cakes n’ Green Tomato Gravy Bowl

Sausage, Grits Cakes n’ Green Tomato Gravy Bowl: Features two deep-fried stone-ground pimento cheese grits cakes and new sweet pepper n’ red skin hash topped with sausage patties, two scrambled eggs, and shredded Colby cheese, all smothered in green tomato gravy topped with fresh parsley and served with made from scratch buttermilk biscuits, real butter, and preserves

Southern Bowls are a limited-time offer available from March 19 through May 6 for $8.99 each. For more information, visit crackerbarrel.com.

