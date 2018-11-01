Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Honors Our Nation’s Military this Veterans Day

A choice of complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage for veterans

Lebanon, TN (RestaurantNews.com) This Veterans Day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® will thank the brave men and women who have served our nation by offering military veterans a choice of a complimentary slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake or one of its Crafted Coffee beverages.

On Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will offer veterans a choice of a complimentary piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake for dessert or a Crafted Coffee, such as the new limited-time Southern Praline Latte offered through Dec. 30, along with menu staples, such as the signature Goo Goo® Cluster Latte, Latte, Vanilla Latte, Caramel Latte, or Mocha, at all 656 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations nationwide, to thank them for their service and sacrifice for our country.

The complimentary menu items are one way Cracker Barrel shows its appreciation for men and women who serve. Since naming Operation Homefront its flagship nonprofit partner, Cracker Barrel and the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation have contributed more than $1 million to the organization through monetary and in-kind donations to support military families.

“Cracker Barrel believes it can make a long-lasting and meaningful impact by supporting the families of those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Cracker Barrel Manager of Corporate Citizenship Sloane Lucas.

Cracker Barrel partners Duke Cannon Supply Co. and Big Little Fudge® will also help support Operation Homefront by making donations tied to select products sold in Cracker Barrel stores during the Veterans Day timeframe.

Operation Homefront serves our country’s military families through short-term critical assistance, long-term stability, and recurring support needs to help the men and women serving our armed forces to overcome many of the challenges intrinsic to military life.

Over the years, Cracker Barrel has proudly supported our nation’s service members, veterans and their families. The company supports several military-focused nonprofits, including Operation Homefront, Fisher House, and The Legion Fund, among others.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 656 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

