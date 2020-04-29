Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces DoorDash Partnership

The first 1,000 guests receive half-off plus free delivery of Family Meal Baskets To-Go

Lebanon, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ® has announced its partnership with DoorDash , the nation’s leading on-demand local logistics platform, to bring the comfort of Cracker Barrel to guests’ homes nationwide.

“We have served as a home-away-from-home for more than 50 years, and as families spend even more time together now, we want to make mealtime a little easier by providing the comfort and value guests have come to expect from Cracker Barrel in their own home,” said Jeff Sigel, Vice President of Marketing for Cracker Barrel. “We are pleased to partner with DoorDash to provide our homestyle food to guests, wherever they may be.”

To help make their guests’ next family meal more special, the companies will offer half-off Cracker Barrel’s signature Family Meal Baskets To-Go plus $0 delivery fees* for the first 1,000 guests who order through DoorDash starting April 30.

Family Meal Baskets To-Go include a classic entree, two sides, and Buttermilk Biscuits, all packed hot and ready to serve. Regular prices range from $29.99 to $51.99 and vary by location. Entrees available include All-Day Pancake Breakfast, Chicken n’ Dumplins, Scratch-Made Meatloaf, and Sunday Homestyle Chicken®.

“Cracker Barrel is a staple in so many communities across the country. We’re honored to have been chosen as their delivery partner to bring homestyle comfort foods to thousands of customers nationwide at a time when dining in at your neighborhood Cracker Barrel is not an option. We couldn’t think of a better way to introduce the partnership then to help families gather around the dinner table with the Family Meal Baskets,” said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash.

To receive half off your Family Meal Baskets To-Go and $0 delivery fees, use promo code FAMILY when placing the order at DoorDash.com or through the DoorDash mobile app. Your favorite homestyle meal will be delivered to you, and the DoorDash Dasher will leave your order at your front door to ensure a “no-contact” delivery.

*½ off and $0 delivery fee promotion: Valid on Cracker Barrel Family Meal Basket To-Go orders at DoorDash starting 4/30/2020, for the first 1000 valid orders or while supplies last. Limit 1 promotion application per customer. Valid only at participating Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Delivery fee is not a tip or gratuity provided to the driver. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Promotion only valid in same state as recipient’s mailing address. Use promo code FAMILY to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions .

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 664 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com .

About DoorDash