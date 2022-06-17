Crab Du Jour Celebrates Grand Opening of 85th Location and Continued South Florida Expansion with Newest Location at Deerwood Town Center in Miami





Miami, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Crab Du Jour , a popular Cajun-inspired seafood restaurant known for its ultimate seafood boils, officially celebrated the grand opening of its 85th location at Deerwood Town Center (12075 SW 152nd Street) in Miami, Florida. As part of the grand opening festivities, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special donation was made to Zoo Miami, on Wednesday, June 15.

Local officials and Zoo Miami representatives were in attendance to celebrate the grand opening of the fourth Miami location with the Crab Du Jour team including Zoo Miami’s Communications Director, Ambassador, and Animal Expert, Ron Magil, and Chamber South Executive Director Brittnie Bassant.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 85th location and our continued expansion in the South Florida market,” said Beau Stickley, VP of Business Development, Crab Du Jour. “We take pride in being part of this thriving community and look forward to welcoming our neighbors to our fourth and newest location at the Deerwood Town Center to experience our Cajun-inspired seafood and delicious home-style specialties.”

Known for its ultimate seafood boil, Crab Du Jour, which translates roughly to “crab of the day,” offers a unique dining experience featuring freshly prepared and made-to-order Cajun-inspired seafood boils and a variety of fresh high quality seafood selections, including clams, mussels, shrimp, crawfish, crab legs, lobster and more. Customers select their seafood, choose from an array of house-blended sauces like Cajun, garlic butter, Old Bay, lemon pepper, or ‘Du Jour’ which incorporates all of the options, customize their desired spice level, and add side items like corn, potatoes, and sausage. Truly experiential, each boil is served in a bag, which is shaken and presented tableside in front of guests.

In addition to the boils, the menu also includes Southern Cajun specialties and non-seafood dishes, from bourbon steak, chicken wings and hush puppies to Po’Boys, burgers, fried pickles, cheesesteak egg rolls and more, as well as a full-service bar.

Crab Du Jour is open Sunday through Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to midnight. For more information, visit https://www.crabdujour.com .

About Crab Du Jour

Founded in 2019, the multi-concept, multi-unit Crab Du Jour Restaurant Group has 85 dine-in Crab Du Jour and Crab Du Jour Xpress establishments throughout the country. Crab Du Jour is French and translates roughly to “crab of the day,” which spotlights the restaurant’s fresh high-quality seafood that is served each and every day. Crab Du Jour’s signature dish is the Cajun seafood boil, which features a variety of items sold by the half-pound ($7.50-$14.50) or pound ($13.99-$28.99), then steamed via bags and presented tableside with seasonings of choice in three heat intensities with corn and potatoes. For more information on Crab Du Jour including a full list of locations and menu items, visit https://crabdujour.com .

