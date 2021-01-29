Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

CPS, teachers union negotiations stretch into Friday evening as strike looms and tens of thousands of students are due back Monday

January 29, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Gregory Pratt, Leslie Bonilla, Hannah Leone
Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune

A group of Chicago doctors said schools are safe to reopen with mitigation measures in place.