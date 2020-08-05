Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

CPS backtracks and moves to all-remote learning for fall, but officials say they won’t be ‘cobbling things together’ like last spring

August 5, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

Though CPS touted a plan to reopen schools, leaders also said they wouldn't unless it's safe.