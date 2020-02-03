Cozy up with homemade slow cooker chai, plum chai pie

It's not exactly plum season, but it's certainly chai season.

The traditional Indian tea has become popular the world over, where it's often erroneously referred to as "chai tea," which is repetitive. Chai is the name for tea, and everyone has an opinion about the best way to make and enjoy it.

Some cooks insist on making it from scratch with whole cardamom pods and fresh ginger, while others like the addition of cloves and cinnamon. Of course, there are plenty of tea lovers who are perfectly happy sipping on chai that you can make from what's in a tea bag.

If you're looking for a chai to make in your slow cooker this weekend, you'll find a recipe from the American Heart Association below, but for a real chai treat this weekend, check out the following plum chai pie recipe from Jerrelle Guy's "Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing" (Page Street Publishing, $21.99).

Guy grew up in Florida learning how to cook from her Southern grandmother. She now lives in Boston, where she writes the blog Chocolate for Basil, and her debut baking book is filled with decadent, nostalgic desserts and even some savory crackers, dips, pizzas and flatbreads.

For this flavorful pie, Guy takes several notable ingredients found in chai and pulverizes them into a powder. (You'll need a spice grinder or a powerful food processor for this task.) Note that Guy's pie recipe calls for starting with whole ingredients and the American Heart Association's uses already-ground spices and ginger. If you don't want to grind your own spices for the plum chai pie, please feel free to use estimated quantities of ground spices.

___

SLOW COOKER CHAI

There's no need to run to the local coffee shop for a cup of chai when you can easily brew it at home in the slow cooker - and enjoy the enticing aroma of the Indian spices as they fill the air. The tea is equally as good served hot or cold. You can strain the tea through a fine-mesh sieve to remove most of them or through a coffee filter to remove even more.

4 cups water

2 cups milk

2 cups half and half

1/4 cup sugar (optional)

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

8 single-serving bags of black tea

In the slow cooker, stir together all the ingredients except the tea bags. Add the tea bags, letting the tags hang over the side of the slow cooker. Cook, covered, on high for 3 to 3 1/2 hours. Discared the tea bags. For hot tea, serve immediately. For cold tea, ladle the tea into a pitcher and refrigerate, covered for up to three days. Serve the tea hot or over ice.

- From "Healthy Slow Cooker Cookbook" by the American Heart Association (Harmony, $19.99)

PLUM CHAI PIE

For the crust:

2 1/4 cups whole wheat pastry flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup cold butter, cut into cubes, or very cold virgin coconut oil

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1/2 cup ice cold water, plus more if needed

For the chai spice mix:

2 sticks cinnamon

20 cardamom pods

10 whole cloves

1 teaspoons fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

For the filling:

5 to 6 plums, pitted and sliced

1-inch thumb fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1/2 cup pure cane sugar

Juice of 1 lemon and zest of 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup flour

Nut or grain milk or cream, for brushing

Raw sugar, for sprinkling (optional)

To make the crust, combine the flour and salt in a large bowl, and then toss in the cubes of butter. Cut the butter into the flour using your hands or a pastry cutter until the flour is a little crumbly, but there are still pieces of butter the size of flattened chickpeas. Add the vinegar and the cold water, 2 tablespoons (30 ml) at a time, stirring gently and compressing with your hands just until the dough comes together. Divide the dough in half, shape the halves into disks, wrap them in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.

To make the chai spice, grind all the spices in a food processor until fine like a powder.

To make the filling, combine sliced plums, grated ginger, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, flour and the chai spice blend. Toss everything together to coat and let it sit and marinate for a few minutes.

Heat the oven to 400 degrees and have a 9-inch pie plate nearby.

Remove one of the chilled disks of dough from the fridge. Using a lightly dusted rolling pin, roll it out into a 1/4 inch-thick round on a lightly floured surface. Fold the dough over the rolling pin to help ease it into the pie dish, making sure to fill out all the corners of the dish. Leave a 1-inch overhang, and trim off any excess. Fill the pan with the plums and all their juices.

Remove the other disk of dough from the fridge, roll it out into a 1/4 inch-thick round and drape it on top of the fruit, also trimming off all but a 1-inch overhang from the dough. Pinch the edges of the crusts together to seal. Cut a few slits in the middle of the top crust so steam can release when it bakes. Place the pie in the freezer for another 10 minutes to chill the butter in the crust.

Remove the pie from the freezer, and brush the top of the crust with milk.

Sprinkle with the raw sugar, if using, and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for at least 20 minutes before slicing and serving.

- From "Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing" by Jerrelle Guy (Page Street Publishing, $21.99)

Visit Austin American-Statesman, Texas at www.statesman.com