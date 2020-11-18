Cozy gifts that crank up the comfort — even in a pandemic

From stressed-out parents juggling working from home and managing the kids' homeschool routine to those dealing with the overall strain of living in the COVID-19 era, we could all use a little comfort in our lives right about now. With our new WFH lifestyle, many of us have already been living in loungewear or slippers, so here are a few upgrades for your nearest and dearest to help them de-stress. If a house filled with the aroma of soothing baking spices, a soak in a warm CBD-infused bath or a pair of seriously plush shearling sandals sound just right, check out our picks for the best cozy, comfy gifts.

Ugg Fluff Yeah shearling sandals

Ugg's plush, shearling sandals are the statement-making shoe of the season with the comfort of your favorite slipper. $100, ugg.com

Amped Fleece Throw Blankets

Put on a pot of tea, grab a good book and curl up in an Urban Outfitters plush Amped Fleece Blanket. The lightweight throw comes in eight chill colors like sky, cantaloupe and violet. $39, urbanoutfitters.com

State Cashmere loungewear

State's super-soft cashmere crewneck sweater and knit pants will quickly become the loungewear you live in. The separates come in heather gray, camel, ivory and black. $150 each, statecashmere.com

Malin + Goetz Cannabis candle

Skin care brand Malin and Goetz balances the warm, herbaceous aromas of earthy cedarwood and sandalwood with soft, floral notes and a heavy hit of black pepper in its bestselling cannabis-scented candle. As the brand says, "Inhale deeply for an experience rife with nostalgia — minus the side effects." $55, plus 10% off of your first order, malinandgoetz.com

Snowe Staycation diffuser

Fragrances can have a powerful effect on our emotions, and also evoke memories. Snowe's Staycation is all about that Friday feeling of 48 hours with no plans. Aromas of tonka bean and cardamom are reminiscent of warm, baking spices; and juniper berries bring a bright, fresh twist. $40, plus 10% off of your first order, snowehome.com

Mariage Freres De-stress Tea

Start (or end) your day relaxing with Parisian tea maker Mariage Freres De-stress Tea, a relaxing green tea blend of vervain, tea flowers, orange zest, lavender, chamomile and cornflower. Enjoy it in CB2's mellow, handmade Tish teak teacup. $26.95, zgoperfumery.com and $14.95, cb2.com

Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700

Pop on these sleek headphones, call up your favorite music and shut out the world. When you're ready to come back to reality, the built-in voice control gets you to your messages, phone, Siri and Alexa fast. $379.95, amazon.com

Stone & Beam flannel sheet set

If you really want to know what cozy feels like, try sleeping on a set of warm, flannel sheets. Tuck yourself into Stone & Beam's breathable cotton flannel sheet set and you won't want to get out of bed. $70 for a queen set, amazon.com

Free People Knotted Velvet Scrunchies

Give gifts that say cozy comfort no matter how small. Free People's Knotted Velvet Scrunchies come in 10 chic colors and make perfect stocking stuffers. $8 each, or 3 for $12, freepeople.com

Snowe Classic Bathrobes

Spend your entire holiday staycation in one of Snowe's plush terry cotton bathrobes. The unisex robes come in classic hotel white, charcoal and slate blue. $100, plus 10% off of your first order, snowehome.com

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts

Chill out in a warm CBD-infused bath. Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts blend hemp-derived cannabidiol, pink Himalayan salt, arnica, magnesium-rich Epsom salts and essential oils for a mellow, detoxifying soak. $65, neimanmarcus.com

