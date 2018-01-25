Cowboy Chicken Updates Mobile App to Put More Control in Guests’ Hands with Cleaner Navigation and Increased Flexibility

Fast Casual Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant Rolling Out New Custom Features Today
Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken announces new updates to the fast casual rotisserie chicken restaurant’s Cowboy Chicken app, which was first launched in March 2017 and is available through Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The next version of the app consolidates important information in one place while also giving users more options for registering, paying and redeeming rewards, and is available for download today.
“Our passion for excellence extends far beyond our food, and we want our mobile technology to challenge the status quo just like the quality of our ingredients do,” says Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “We added app features and consolidated screens to give guests more options while also saving them time; ultimately, we want Cowboy Chicken’s guests to know just how valuable they are to the company.”
In an effort to remain an industry leader in the fast casual sector offering the latest and greatest app features, Cowboy Chicken has once again partnered with LevelUp, a Boston-based mobile engagement solutions company and creator of the Cowboy Chicken app, to further enhance the digital extension of the restaurant’s brand.
“Cowboy Chicken is implementing an entirely custom rewards screen designed to optimize the user experience for its guests,” says Allyson Klineman, LevelUp’s director of agency services. “Coupled with our contemporary home screen navigation style, Cowboy Chicken’s next app is very unique from a development standpoint.”
The new Cowboy Chicken app includes the following feature enhancements:
Once these updates are downloaded, app users can expect cleaner navigation from the home screen, more flexibility for billing preferences, more control when using Cowboy Chicken Rewards and increased comprehension of rewards and promotions available. “Merchants introducing app changes similar to the updates that Cowboy Chicken is implementing have seen increased customer satisfaction and higher app utilization,” says Klineman.
Additionally, these updates allow Cowboy Chicken to track more guest data than ever before, including purchase history, frequency and location of visits, promotion redemption, digital advertising efforts and how preloading/reloading funds affects customer retention.
Cowboy Chicken serves all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters, Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily. Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery.
About Cowboy Chicken
Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.
You’ll wish you can extend your vacation at sea aboard these ships
Small talk doesn’t have to be stiff conversations about the weather and what you’re eating
Are you going to be among the 8 percent of people who actually stick with their resolutions?