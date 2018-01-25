Cowboy Chicken Updates Mobile App to Put More Control in Guests’ Hands with Cleaner Navigation and Increased Flexibility

Fast Casual Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant Rolling Out New Custom Features Today

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken announces new updates to the fast casual rotisserie chicken restaurant’s Cowboy Chicken app, which was first launched in March 2017 and is available through Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The next version of the app consolidates important information in one place while also giving users more options for registering, paying and redeeming rewards, and is available for download today.

“Our passion for excellence extends far beyond our food, and we want our mobile technology to challenge the status quo just like the quality of our ingredients do,” says Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “We added app features and consolidated screens to give guests more options while also saving them time; ultimately, we want Cowboy Chicken’s guests to know just how valuable they are to the company.”

In an effort to remain an industry leader in the fast casual sector offering the latest and greatest app features, Cowboy Chicken has once again partnered with LevelUp, a Boston-based mobile engagement solutions company and creator of the Cowboy Chicken app, to further enhance the digital extension of the restaurant’s brand.

“Cowboy Chicken is implementing an entirely custom rewards screen designed to optimize the user experience for its guests,” says Allyson Klineman, LevelUp’s director of agency services. “Coupled with our contemporary home screen navigation style, Cowboy Chicken’s next app is very unique from a development standpoint.”

The new Cowboy Chicken app includes the following feature enhancements:

Custom Rewards Screen: The loyalty and available rewards are combined onto a single screen, and users are able to click into a status level screen rather than “swiping left.”

The loyalty and available rewards are combined onto a single screen, and users are able to click into a status level screen rather than “swiping left.” Facebook Login and Customer Registration: Facebook registration provides app users with an alternative method for registering for the app using their existing Facebook credentials.

Facebook registration provides app users with an alternative method for registering for the app using their existing Facebook credentials. Location Screen: A new location screen features a full map view with location indicators and a list view of locations, so users can tap into details for a location to view hours, place a call, get directions or begin an order. Users can also search for locations by entering a zip code, city or state, or find locations sorted in order of distance for the search query result.

A new location screen features a full map view with location indicators and a list view of locations, so users can tap into details for a location to view hours, place a call, get directions or begin an order. Users can also search for locations by entering a zip code, city or state, or find locations sorted in order of distance for the search query result. Two-Touch Loyalty and Payment Toggle (Loyalty without Payment): Two-touch Loyalty functionality allows users to accrue and automatically apply loyalty discounts on purchases regardless of payment method.

Two-touch Loyalty functionality allows users to accrue and automatically apply loyalty discounts on purchases regardless of payment method. Custom Preload and Reload Functionality: The option for users to preload funds (preload amounts are customizable up to $100) into the app and have value automatically reload (users can set their own threshold) has been added. Customers have the ability to request a refund of their preloaded balance at any time.

The option for users to preload funds (preload amounts are customizable up to $100) into the app and have value automatically reload (users can set their own threshold) has been added. Customers have the ability to request a refund of their preloaded balance at any time. Home Screen Navigation: The app’s navigation style has been switched from a bottom navigation style to a home screen style, providing a more contemporary and customizable navigation experience.

The app’s navigation style has been switched from a bottom navigation style to a home screen style, providing a more contemporary and customizable navigation experience. Claim Banking: This feature allows users who have unlocked rewards to save them for a future transaction by tapping a switch in their rewards list. Each reward, as well as gift cards and preloaded value, can be banked or unbanked independently, providing flexibility to customers to redeem claims when they prefer.

Once these updates are downloaded, app users can expect cleaner navigation from the home screen, more flexibility for billing preferences, more control when using Cowboy Chicken Rewards and increased comprehension of rewards and promotions available. “Merchants introducing app changes similar to the updates that Cowboy Chicken is implementing have seen increased customer satisfaction and higher app utilization,” says Klineman.

Additionally, these updates allow Cowboy Chicken to track more guest data than ever before, including purchase history, frequency and location of visits, promotion redemption, digital advertising efforts and how preloading/reloading funds affects customer retention.

Cowboy Chicken serves all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily. Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.