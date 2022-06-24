Cowboy Chicken Unveils a Sun-Sational Slice of Summer Menu and Chance To Win Free Strawberry Chicken Salad Starting July 4

Fast Casual Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant Showcases the Refreshing Flavors of Summer in New Limited-Time-Only Menu Offerings

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cowboy Chicken curates the perfect summertime menu to relax and chill out from the sizzling Southern heat. Beginning July 4, the wood-fired rotisserie chicken chain brings four new menu items boasting the refreshing flavors of summer to the table for a limited time. And social savvy guests can also snag a free strawberry chicken salad during the promotion.

“These healthy and delicious additions are the perfect way to celebrate summer,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “They are lighter for warm weather appetites and each features the refreshing flavors of the season.”

Cowboy Chicken brings two salad options, a dessert and a tasty drink to their menu starting July 4 to Oct. 3, joining juicy watermelon slices and watermelon tea which are available Memorial Day to Labor Day. These new limited-time offerings include:

Strawberry chicken salad topped with candied pecans, feta, bacon and strawberry-poppyseed dressing

topped with candied pecans, feta, bacon and strawberry-poppyseed dressing Watermelon side salad made with cucumber, mint, feta and dressing

made with cucumber, mint, feta and dressing Strawberry shortcake, a new version of the decadent dessert for an after-meal surprise

a new version of the decadent dessert for an after-meal surprise Strawberry lemonade, perfect for hot summer days

Guests who try the new strawberry lemonade and share it on Instagram (tagging @CowboyChicken and using #snapandsip) will get a free strawberry chicken salad on their next visit when showing the post.

Orders for these summertime treats can be placed online or by calling the nearest location. Guests can also join the Campfire Club for coupons, discounts, news and much more.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2011 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now,” and in 2020, QSR ranked Cowboy Chicken #14 in its 40 Under 40 list of the 40 most exciting fast casual concepts with fewer than 40 units. Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchises to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or email franchise@cowboychicken.com .

