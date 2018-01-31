Cowboy Chicken in Sherman Hosts Weeklong Grand Opening Celebration February 4-10

Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant Serves Up Savory Specials and Canned Food Drive for Grayson County Homeless Shelter

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken, the Dallas-based rotisserie chain known for its wood-fired chicken and handmade side dishes, made its long-awaited return to Sherman on Dec. 7. Starting Sunday, Feb. 4, the restaurant is marking the occasion with a Grand Opening Celebration featuring seven days of food specials and events. The highlight is a weeklong canned food drive to benefit the Grayson County Homeless Shelter, a nonprofit that serves the displaced families and singles of North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. Throughout the week, guests are encouraged to bring three cans of food to support the shelter and receive a free sandwich entrée in return (dine-in only).

“Cowboy Chicken is committed to giving back to the communities we serve,” says Sherman restaurant owner and Christian recording artist Al Denson. “Hosting this food drive is a way to show our appreciation for the fine work the Grayson County Homeless Shelter does for the less-fortunate among us, while also reintroducing our company values and our delicious wood-fired chicken to the people of Sherman.”

The whole week of grand opening festivities takes place Feb. 4-10 and includes:

Sunday, Feb. 4 – Dine to Donate: All day long, 25% of all proceeds go to the Grayson County Homeless Shelter.

Dine to Donate: All day long, 25% of all proceeds go to the Grayson County Homeless Shelter. Monday, Feb. 5 – Kids Eat Free: Children eat free all day with thee purchase of an adult entrée (dine-in only). Kids can also enjoy face painting, games, a magician and more.

Kids Eat Free: Children eat free all day with thee purchase of an adult entrée (dine-in only). Kids can also enjoy face painting, games, a magician and more. Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Hometown Heroes Day: All members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors and active and veteran military personnel receive a free entrée. Must present badge or proof of profession. Dine-in only.

Hometown Heroes Day: All members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors and active and veteran military personnel receive a free entrée. Must present badge or proof of profession. Dine-in only. Wednesday, Feb. 7 – Office Staff Appreciation Day: Book a catering event for an office staff of 10 or more today and receive a free large cobbler. Drop a business card in the fishbowl for a chance to win a free office catering event for 10 people.

Office Staff Appreciation Day: Book a catering event for an office staff of 10 or more today and receive a free large cobbler. Drop a business card in the fishbowl for a chance to win a free office catering event for 10 people. Thursday, Feb. 8 – Spirit Day: All dine-in guests wearing their favorite team’s swag or apparel receive a free dessert with purchase of an entrée.

Spirit Day: All dine-in guests wearing their favorite team’s swag or apparel receive a free dessert with purchase of an entrée. Friday, Feb. 9 – Facebook Friday: “Like” Cowboy Chicken Sherman on Facebook, show the cashier and receive a free drink with any purchase.

Facebook Friday: “Like” Cowboy Chicken Sherman on Facebook, show the cashier and receive a free drink with any purchase. Saturday, Feb. 10 – Kickoff with Katy Country: Join Cowboy Chicken for a live broadcast from 93.1 FM Katy Country, Texoma’s Best!

Twice Baked Potaters

The Cowboy Chicken menu features all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

The 3,000-square-foot Sherman restaurant centers on a large, wood-burning rotisserie where guests can view the chickens roasting from the rustic-meets-modern dining area featuring a custom multi-media art installation. The dining room seats over 90 guests.

In addition to dine-in counter service, delivery and catering is available. Guests can eliminate waiting in line with a mobile app and online ordering capabilities. Beyond the ability to order and pay online and on their phone, guests can take advantage of the Campfire Club loyalty program via the mobile app, earning rewards and much more.

Cowboy Chicken in Sherman is located at 3811 N. Highway 75. For more information, call 903-328-6940 or visit www.cowboychicken.com.

Blackberry Cobbler

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.