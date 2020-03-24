Cowboy Chicken Serves Community and Supports Employees During COVID-19 Crisis

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cowboy Chicken has quickly responded to provide additional safe options for its guests during the COVID-19 crisis. In a matter of days, the fast casual chain launched new curbside service allowing guests to pick up a meal in minutes without leaving the comfort and safety of their cars. This service is in addition to the already popular in-house delivery program and Pronto Pick-Up.

Offering its guests whole rotisserie chickens, sides, and Family Meals to-go allows Cowboy Chicken to keep employees working during this difficult time. Making delivery even more attractive, all delivery on orders of $15 or more placed online , by phone or via app is free. Guests also can use Pronto Pick-Up to retrieve orders from a designed shelf inside restaurants.

Team members are following all safety protocols and taking additional steps for curbside pick-up and delivery orders such as:

Keeping appropriate distance from guests and wearing gloves when delivering food

Disposing of gloves and washing hands after bags are delivered

Sealing bags using tamper-proof bags for all third-party delivery orders

“I want to thank our guests for their continued support as we work through this time together,” says Cowboy Chicken president Sean Kennedy. “And I’m particularly grateful for our amazing employees working the front lines to serve guests.”

View locations online .

(Excludes: Allen, Denton, Frisco, Irving and Plano, Texas)

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now,” and in 2020, QSR ranked Cowboy Chicken #14 in its 40 Under 40 list of the 40 most exciting fast casual concepts with fewer than 40 units. Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or email franchise@cowboychicken.com .

