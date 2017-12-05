Cowboy Chicken’s Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Returns to Sherman, TX on Dec. 7

Fast Casual Favorite is Back with New Owner and Ready to Welcome the Community

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The wait is almost over for Sherman diners looking forward to once again enjoying the authentic flavor of wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade sides. On Thursday, Dec. 7, Cowboy Chicken re-opens at 3811 N. Highway 75 with new owner – and celebrated Christian recording artist – Al Denson and chef/operator Robert Aranson.

“Cowboy Chicken is thrilled to bring our signature wood-fired rotisserie chicken back to our loyal guests in Sherman,” said Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “With our friend and neighbor Al Denson now at the helm and a talented chef like Robert Aranson overseeing the operations, we know the Sherman community is going to enjoy what this new team has in store for them.”

In addition to being a Dove Award winner and an inductee into the Christian Music Hall of Fame, Denson has created two innovative conferences for worship and youth leaders, as well as been an integral part of Walt Disney World’s Night of Joy. He is also the owner of Willowood Ranch in North Texas, a special event getaway for weddings, corporate functions, church retreats and more. Chef Robert Aranson has been creating menus for wedding receptions, holiday parties and dinners at Willowood Ranch since 2010. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University in North Carolina, Aranson grew up in commercial kitchens and has served the Sherman community for years starting with a successful restaurant in Kelly Square and Sage Café downtown.

Twice Baked Potaters

At Cowboy Chicken, Aranson oversees a menu featuring all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

The 3,000-square-foot Sherman restaurant centers on a large, wood-burning rotisserie where guests can view the chickens roasting from the rustic-meets-modern dining area featuring a custom multi-media art installation. The restaurant seats over 90 guests.

In addition to dine-in counter service, Cowboy Chicken offers delivery and caters large group events. Guests can eliminate waiting in line with a mobile app and online ordering capabilities. Beyond the ability to order and pay online and on their phone, guests can take advantage of the Campfire Club loyalty program via the mobile app, earning rewards and much more.

A weeklong grand opening celebration with daily discounts and promotions is set for February. More details will be announced soon. Cowboy Chicken in Sherman is located at 3811 N. Highway 75. For more information, call 903-328-6940 or visit www.cowboychicken.com.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.