Cowboy Chicken Recognized as a Top Restaurant Mover & Shaker for 12th Consecutive Year

Fast Casual Rotisserie Chain Leaps to 20th Spot Among Top 100 Brands for for its Continued Growth and New Store Prototype

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cowboy Chicken , the fast-growing restaurant chain known for its wood-fired rotisserie chicken, has been recognized once again by Fast Casual magazine as one of the Top 100 Movers & Shakers. This is the 12th consecutive year that Cowboy Chicken has been named to this distinguished list that celebrates brands that are leading the fast casual restaurant industry in growth and sales accomplishments as well as in setting trends and incorporating technology to enhance the customer experience. Cowboy Chicken’s consistent growth and strategic expansion into Florida and small-concept store prototype earned the restaurant the 20th slot on the list, a significant leap from 72nd place in 2021.

“It’s always an extraordinary honor to be among the Top 100 Movers & Shakers, and we are fortunate to be able to contribute to the overall growth of the fast casual segment every year since 2011,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “We are proud to serve food made with real, honest ingredients and credit our loyal guests for our success. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

Fast Casual recognized Cowboy Chicken for growing from a single restaurant in Dallas in 1981 to 17 company-owned and franchised locations throughout Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Oklahoma and soon Florida. A franchisee will open two stores in 2022 and two more in 2023 in the Orlando area. Expansion will continue into other Florida markets, and more company-owned locations will open in Dallas. Cowboy Chicken also has developed a new store prototype that will launch in Orlando and is designing a small-concept store with a drive-thru and limited seating that will focus on takeout, delivery and off-premise catering.

For more than 40 years, Cowboy Chicken has been serving all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include chicken enchiladas, Cowboy brisket, taco plates and family meals. Made-from-scratch Wild West sides complement the chicken with choices such as ranchero beans, baked mac and cheese, roasted broccoli and fried okra. Irresistible desserts include Jeanette’s homemade peach cobbler and banana puddin’. Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2011 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now,” and in 2020, QSR ranked Cowboy Chicken #14 in its 40 Under 40 list of the 40 most exciting fast casual concepts with fewer than 40 units. Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchises to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or email franchise@cowboychicken.com .

Contact:

Gretchen Howard

Melissa Libby & Associates

404-816-3068

gretchen@thinkMLA.com

