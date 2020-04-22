Cowboy Chicken Partners With Comfort Food Care Package Program to Feed At-Risk Families

Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chain Offers a New Way for Guests to Pay It Forward Online

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cowboy Chicken announces its partnership with Comfort Food Care Package Program, allowing guests the opportunity to serve the Texas community from the comfort of their homes. The program is a partnership between the Governor’s Public Safety Office, the Texas Network of Family and Youth Success Programs (formerly called Services to At-Risk Youth), Favor Delivery, and the Texas Restaurant Association. Guests can now order a meal for at-risk children, youth and families online through Cowboy Chicken’s website or mobile app. Cowboy Chicken will work with a representative to schedule these meals for delivery. The donated meals will feed a family of five to six people. Just add Comfort Food Care Package to your order and purchase like normal.

Cowboy Chicken wants to help families help others. As a part of the Cowboy Chicken family, guests are given this opportunity to ensure no one goes without a delicious meal. Each package costs $50 and includes one whole rotisserie chicken, twice baked potaters, baked mac and cheese, green beans, garden salad, six rolls, peach cobbler and a gallon of tea. A complete list of participating locations is available here. Check out Cowboy Chicken on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

WHEN:

Starting Monday, April 20, 2020

WHERE:

3450 E. Hebron Pkwy., Carrollton Texas, 75010

5315 Greenville Ave., #125, Dallas, Texas, 75206

780 E. US Hwy. 30, Forney Texas, 75126

4972 Overton Ridge Blvd., Ft. Worth, Texas, 76132

3080 N. Eastman Rd. #100, Longview, Texas, 75605

17437 Preston Rd., Dallas, Texas, 75252

3360 W. FM 544 #950, Wylie, Texas, 75098

1020 W. Nolana Ave., McAllen, Texas, 78504

3400 W. Expressway 83 Bldg 100, Ste 100, McAllen, Texas, 78501

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now,” and in 2020, QSR ranked Cowboy Chicken #14 in its 40 Under 40 list of the 40 most exciting fast casual concepts with fewer than 40 units. Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or email franchise@cowboychicken.com .

Contact:

Gretchen Howard

Melissa Libby & Associates

404-816-3068

gretchen@melissalibbypr.com