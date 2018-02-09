Cowboy Chicken Opens Second McAllen, Texas Restaurant on Feb. 24

Dallas-Based Fast Casual Chain Continues Expansion with Newest Restaurant Opening Soon in Palms Crossing Shopping Center

McAllen, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual concept known for its authentic, wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade sides, has lassoed plenty of fans in the Rio Grande Valley since opening its first McAllen location in 2014. On Saturday, Feb. 24, residents get a second helping of Cowboy Chicken when the fast-growing Dallas-based brand opens a second McAllen outpost at 3400 W Expressway 83 in the popular Palms Crossing development.

“We’re excited to open our second location in McAllen and bring Cowboy Chicken’s legendary wood-fired chicken and handmade sides to our neighbors at Palms Crossing and the McAllen Convention Center,” says Alvie Britton, owner of both locations and lifelong McAllen resident. “We take great pleasure in offering a unique dining experience filled with wholesome ingredients and bold flavors, and we’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in McAllen to reach even more guests.”

Cowboy Chicken is currently searching for energetic crew members who are dedicated to bringing a fast, healthy dining alternative and warm, friendly customer service to the Rio Grande Valley. Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit https://www.cowboychicken.com/join-our-team/ for more information.

The 2,800-square-foot Palms Crossing restaurant centers on a large, wood-burning rotisserie where guests can view the chickens roasting from the rustic-meets-modern dining area. The restaurant seats 80 guests and will serve lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twice Baked Potaters

The Cowboy Chicken menu features all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

In addition to dine-in counter service, Cowboy Chicken offers delivery and catering. Guests can eliminate waiting in line with a mobile app and online ordering capabilities. Beyond the ability to order and pay online and on their phone, guests can take advantage of the Campfire Club loyalty program via the mobile app, earning rewards and much more.

A weeklong grand opening celebration with daily discounts and promotions is set for March. More details will be announced soon.

Blackberry Cobbler

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.