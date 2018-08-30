Cowboy Chicken Opens First Georgia Location in McDonough on Sept. 3 with Chrystal Jakes, Wife of Former NFL Cornerback Van Jakes

Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant Serves Up Specials and Events During Weeklong Grand Opening Celebration, Sept. 24-28

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken, the Dallas-based rotisserie chain known for its wood-fired chicken and handmade side dishes, is opening its first Georgia restaurant in McDonough (90 South Point Blvd.) on Monday, Sept. 3. To mark the occasion, Chrystal Jakes, wife of former NFL player Van Jakes, is serving up a Texas-sized helping of hospitality with a weeklong Grand Opening Celebration from Sept. 24-28, featuring five days of specials and the chance to win free chicken for a year.

“I’m beyond excited to finally be bringing the fantastic wood-fired flavor of Cowboy Chicken to McDonough,” says Jakes, owner of franchise operator CBJ 22 Consulting LLC. “We’ve got a great team assembled, and we’re eager to kick off this grand opening celebration to introduce our unbeatable menu and community spirit to our new neighbors.”

The week of grand opening festivities includes the following:

Monday, Sept. 24 – Win Free Chicken for a Year and Kids Night: The first 100 guests waiting in line when the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. are entered into a drawing, and five lucky winners receive free chicken for a year . Must be 18 or older to win. For official giveaway rules, visit www.cowboychicken.com/sweepstakes-rules/. Cowboy Chicken is giving kiddos perks, too. Kids eat free after 4 p.m. with any adult entrée purchase. Dine-in only.

Tuesday, Sept. 25 – Dine to Donate : All day long, 25% of all proceeds are donated to the Stockbridge Youth Council to support their trip to the National League of Cities' City Summit in Los Angeles this November.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 – Way-Back Wednesday: Cowboy Chicken is taking guests back to 1981 – the year the restaurant first opened – with original menu pricing on select items. Dine-in only.

Thursday, Sept. 27 – Hometown Heroes Day: All members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, and active and veteran military personnel receive 50% off all dine-in purchases. Must present badge or proof of profession.

Friday, Sept. 28 – Eagle's Landing High School Spirit Night: All guests dining in the restaurant and wearing Eagle's Landing High School swag or apparel will receive a free cobbler with the purchase of an entrée. Dine-in only.

Famous Chicken Enchiladas

CBJ 22 Consulting LLC has signed a five-store franchise agreement to bring the growing Cowboy Chicken brand to Atlanta and surrounding areas. Since 1992, the Jakes have led their company with a commitment to 100% customer satisfaction and community involvement. In 2018, the Jakes were awarded the Legendary Award for their continuous community service work. Before becoming involved in the hospitality industry, the now retired Van Jakes spent six seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers.

Cowboy Chicken McDonough is located at 90 South Point Blvd. The new 2,800-square foot restaurant centers on a large, wood-burning rotisserie where guests can view the chickens roasting from the rustic-meets-modern dining area. The restaurant seats up to 144 guests and serves lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 770-629-2774 or visit www.cowboychicken.com.

Cowboy Chicken serves all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

Hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery. On-the-go diners can order on the Cowboy Chicken app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which allows guests to order ahead, pay with their phone at checkout and earn rewards.

Apple Cobbler with Ice Cream

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012. In 2017, Cowboy Chicken was named one of the Future 50 Emerging Chains of the Year by Restaurant Business and one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchise owners to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.