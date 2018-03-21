Cowboy Chicken in McAllen’s Palms Crossing Shopping Center Hosts Weeklong Grand Opening Celebration March 26-30

Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant Serves Up Savory Specials and Donation for the Community

McAllen, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken, the Dallas-based rotisserie chain known for its wood-fired chicken and handmade side dishes, opened its second McAllen-area restaurant on Feb. 26 in the popular Palms Crossing shopping center at 3400 W Expressway 83. Both McAllen locations are owned and operated by lifelong residents Alvie and Cindy Britton, who are serving up a Texas-sized helping of hospitality with a weeklong Grand Opening Celebration. Starting on Monday, March 26 and running through Friday, March 30, Cowboy Chicken at Palms Crossing is featuring food specials and a donation to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc.

“We’re excited to be expanding in the McAllen area to serve our legendary wood-fired flavor to even more friends and neighbors in the community,” said Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “This grand opening celebration is our way of announcing that we hope to be a vital part of McAllen for many years to come.”

The grand opening festivities include the following:

Monday, March 26 – Dine to Donate: All day long, 20% of all proceeds are donated to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc., which is passionately committed to improving lives through food assistance, nutrition education and access to community services. There will also be a special ribbon cutting ceremony with the McAllen Chamber of Commerce to kick off the grand opening week at 11 a.m.

The 2,800-square-foot Palms Crossing restaurant centers on a large, wood-burning rotisserie where guests can view the chickens roasting from the rustic-meets-modern dining area. The restaurant seats 80 and serves lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 956-429-3999 or visit www.cowboychicken.com.

The Cowboy Chicken menu features all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

In addition to dine-in counter service, Cowboy Chicken offers delivery and catering. Guests can eliminate waiting in line with the Cowboy Chicken mobile app and online ordering capabilities. Beyond the ability to order and pay online and on their phone, guests can take advantage of the Campfire Club loyalty program via the mobile app, earning rewards and much more.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.