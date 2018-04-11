Cowboy Chicken Hosts Weeklong Grand Opening Celebration

Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant Serves Up Introductory Specials and Events, April 23-27

Sioux Falls, SD (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken, the Dallas-based rotisserie chain known for its wood-fired chicken and handmade side dishes, recently opened its first South Dakota location at 2700 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. To mark the occasion, the restaurant is serving up a Texas-sized helping of hospitality with a weeklong Grand Opening Celebration! Starting on Monday, April 23, and running through Friday, April 27, Cowboy Chicken is offering a week of food specials and events as a way of introducing its mouthwatering menu and community spirit to the people of Sioux Falls.

“We’re overjoyed by the reception we’ve received in South Dakota since opening our first Sioux Falls store earlier this year,” said Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “This is just our way of introducing our legendary wood-fired flavor and announcing that we hope to be a vital part of the Sioux Falls community for many years to come.”

The grand opening festivities include the following:

Monday, April 23 – Kids Night: Kids eat free with any adult entrée purchase. This promotion is dine-in only.

Tuesday, April 24 – Dine to Donate: All day long, 25% of all proceeds are donated to Sanford Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care facility dedicated to improving the human condition through exceptional care, innovation and discovery.

Wednesday, April 25 – Hometown Heroes Day: All members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, teachers, and active and veteran military personnel receive 50% off all dine-in purchases. Must present badge or proof of profession.

Thursday, April 26 – Throwback Thursday: Cowboy Chicken is taking guests back to 1981 – the year the restaurant first opened – with original menu pricing on select items. Dine-in only.

Friday, April 27 – Sioux Falls School Spirit Day: All dine-in guests wearing any Sioux Falls school swag or apparel receive a free cobbler dessert with purchase of an entrée!

The 2,765-square-foot Sioux Falls restaurant centers on a large, wood-burning rotisserie where guests can view the chickens roasting from the rustic-meets-modern dining area with wood-style laminate floors and a custom multi-media art installation. The restaurant seats 80 guests and serves lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is part of a franchise agreement signed last year with Franchise Restaurant Concepts Group to open 14 Cowboy Chicken locations across Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota.

Famous Chicken Enchiladas

The Cowboy Chicken menu features all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

In addition to dine-in counter service, Cowboy Chicken offers delivery and catering. Guests can eliminate waiting in line with the Cowboy Chicken mobile app and online ordering capabilities. Beyond the ability to order and pay online and on their phone, guests can take advantage of the Campfire Club loyalty program via the mobile app, earning rewards and much more.

For more information, call 605-334-0009 or visit www.cowboychicken.com.

Blackberry Cobbler

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.