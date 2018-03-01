Cowboy Chicken Hosts Sixth Annual CowCon, Honoring Top Franchise Owner and Vendor of the Year

McAllen, Texas, Franchisee Alvie Britton and Texas Select Beverage Company Take Home Awards at Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant’s Annual Conference

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken, known for its wood-fired rotisserie chicken and handmade side dishes, once again honored top performers in the categories of Franchisee of the Year and Vendor of the Year at the sixth annual “CowCon” conference, held Feb. 27-28 in Fort Worth. The annual awards spotlight valued team members and business partners who contribute to the ongoing success of the 24-unit fast casual restaurant chain, which features friendly employees serving authentic, wholesome food cooked over a real wood-burning fire.

“As our company continues to grow, we’re forever mindful that Cowboy Chicken’s success is due to the outstanding partners who help us maintain our high quality and uncompromising standards,” says Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “CowCon is the perfect venue to recognize those who play such an integral part in our brand’s growth in the fast casual segment.”

Cowboy Chicken franchise owners, managers and executives from across the United States gathered at the 2018 CowCon to pay tribute to the following winners:

Alvie Britton of McAllen, Texas – Franchisee of the Year: This award is given for top performance in sales, survey and evaluation scores, community involvement and consistency in compliance with company standards. Britton, who owns both McAllen locations, has been a leader in sales competitions for the last two years while also being an active member of his local chamber of commerce, restaurant association and Rotary Club. Britton is also a respected employer who is constantly searching for ways to give back to his team.

Texas Select Beverage Company – Vendor of the Year: Texas Select Beverage Company, Cowboy Chicken’s exclusive tea supplier since 2013, was honored for its dedication to creating exciting new tea flavors exclusive to Cowboy Chicken, including watermelon, Texas Red and Green Apple. The company was also singled out for its commitment to providing consistent, high-quality equipment and service, ensuring that Cowboy Chicken’s tea flavors boast the same great taste and level of excellence from Dallas to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Cowboy Chicken serves all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily. Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.