Cowboy Chicken Honors Mom With Family Meal Specials for Mother’s Day

Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Chain Offers Chicken for 4 Family Meals for $20 and More on Sunday, May 10

Dallas, TX ( Restaurant News Release ) Mother’s Day is this Sunday – May 10, 2020 – and Cowboy Chicken entices guests with a Family Meal special for all to enjoy. The fast casual wood-fired rotisserie chain is offering its popular Chicken for 4 Family Meal for $20 (regularly $25) on Sunday, May 10. As a bonus, the eatery also is giving a $5 discount on its Chicken for 6 and Enchiladas for 4 Family Meals on Mother’s Day.

Guests can choose among a variety of Family Meals – including new Homestyle and Southwest family meals – that fe feature whole rotisserie chickens and Wild West sides. Complete the Mother’s Day meal with a Texas-sized peach cobbler or a gallon of iced tea for an additional charge.

Cowboy Chicken also is offering an ongoing special every Sunday and Wednesday. Guests will receive $5 off the Chicken for 4 Family Meal after 4 p.m. This meal includes a whole chicken, three large Wild West sides, four wheat rolls or chips and salsa.

To receive the discount, place orders online, via phone or through the Cowboy Chicken mobile app for curbside pickup, pronto pick-up or delivery. Order a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card when you order online today! Visit Cowboy Chicken on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

For Cowboy Chicken locations, visit www.cowboychicken.com/locations .

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now,” and in 2020, QSR ranked Cowboy Chicken #14 in its 40 Under 40 list of the 40 most exciting fast casual concepts with fewer than 40 units. Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or email franchise@cowboychicken.com .