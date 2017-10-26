Cowboy Chicken Heats Up the Holidays with Wood-Fired Rotisserie Turkeys

Texas-Sized Feast Comes with Bounty of Fixings to Feed Up to 10 Grateful Guests

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken is getting into the spirit of the season once again with its own mouthwatering tradition, the Wood-Fired Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package. This bountiful spread, which feeds eight to 10 hungry guests, includes one 10-12 lb. wood-fired rotisserie turkey, Twice Baked Potaters™, choice of Wild West side, country-style stuffing, 12 fluffy dinner rolls and peach or apple cobbler, all for $94.99 (tax not included).

“Our wood-fired rotisserie turkey has a flavor that can’t be matched, because we prepare it with our signature Cowboy seasoning over a wood-burning fire the same way we do our beloved rotisserie chicken,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “Pair it with our delicious cobbler, and your guests will be truly thankful!”

The Wood-Fired Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package is a popular Thanksgiving Day staple that sells out every year, so fans are encouraged to order early. However, turkey lovers don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving or Christmas to enjoy this flavorful feast; the holiday package is available now through Dec. 31 and can be ordered at all Cowboy Chicken locations. Orders require at least 48 hours’ notice and availability is limited on Nov. 22 and Dec. 24.

For more than 30 years, Cowboy Chicken has been serving all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters™, Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobbblers baked in-house daily.

Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery. On-the-go diners can order on the Cowboy Chicken app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which allows guests to order ahead, pay with their phone at checkout and earn rewards. Visit www.cowboychicken.com for more information or to order online.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.