Cowboy Chicken Heads West with First California Restaurant Opening in San Diego this Spring

Dallas-Based Fast Casual Chain Now Hiring at Rancho Bernardo Restaurant

San Diego, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual concept known for its authentic, wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade sides, has lassoed plenty of fans since first opening in 1981. The fast-growing Dallas-based brand will soon be rounding up even more followers on the west coast when its first California restaurant opens at 10562 Craftsman Way in San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo community this spring.

“We’re excited to introduce our legendary wood-fired flavor to our friends and new neighbors in San Diego,” says Cowboy Chicken president and CEO Sean Kennedy. “I’m confident they’ll soon discover what our existing guests already know—that Cowboy Chickeen offers a unique dining experience you can’t find anywhere else.”

The new Rancho Bernardo restaurant is scheduled to open this spring and will be approximately 2,000 square feet in size, seat 50-60 guests and employ around 30 people from the community. Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit https://www.cowboychicken.com/join-our-team/ for more information.

TEXACAL Foods owners and operations partners Kevin Roche and Phil Fontes, joined with Cal Capitol Investment Group, Daniel and Doug Shaffer, to bring the growing brand to the Golden State. Roche, an industry veteran and California native, experienced Cowboy Chicken in Texas while at lunch with a friend. He loved the great food and the friendly atmosphere. TEXACAL Foods and Cowboy Chicken have signed the largest franchise agreement to date with 30 Cowboy Chicken locations planned across California.

Baked Mac & Cheese

For more than 30 years, Cowboy Chicken has been serving all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery. On-the-go diners can order on the Cowboy Chicken app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which allows guests to order ahead, pay with their phone at checkout and earn rewards. Visit Cowboy Chicken at www.cowboychicken.com for more information or to order online.

With a “cowboy cool” culture and dedication to guests and communities, Cowboy Chicken aims to exceed the expectations of guests each time they visit. The warmth and comfort of that culture are at the heart of everything at Cowboy Chicken.

Apple Cobbler with Ice Cream

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.