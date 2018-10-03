Cowboy Chicken Is Cooking up Wood-Fired Rotisserie Turkeys for the Holidays

Bountiful Spread Comes With Plenty of Fixings to Feed Up to 10 Guests; Apple Cobbler and Honey Orange Tea Also Available For Limited Time

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) With the holidays just over the horizon, Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken is once again prepping its beloved mouthwatering tradition, the Wood-Fired Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package. This Texas-sized feast feeds eight to 10 guests with one 10-12 lb. wood-fired rotisserie turkey, Twice Baked Potaters , choice of Wild West side, country-style stuffing, 12 fluffy dinner rolls and peach or apple cobbler, all for $99.99 (tax not included). Guests can also order the turkey à la carte for $44.99 (whole turkey) and $49.99 (sliced).

“Preparing a holiday meal can be incredibly time-consuming, so we’re taking all that hard work off the table,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “Our wood-fired rotisserie turkey is prepared with our own special Cowboy seasoning over a wood-burning fire – just like our famous rotisserie chicken. Our guests are guaranteed to love it and the extra time they’ll have to enjoy a delicious meal with loved ones.”

Guests are encouraged to order their Wood-Fired Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Packages early, as this popular Thanksgiving Day staple sells out every year. But they don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving or Christmas Day to enjoy this bountiful feast; the holiday package is available Oct. 1 and can be ordered at all Cowboy Chicken locations through the end of the year. Orders require at least 48 hours’ notice, and availability is limited on Nov. 21 and Dec. 24. Cowboy Chicken is closed on Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) and Dec. 25.

To make this limited-time promotion even sweeter, Cowboy Chicken is also serving hot apple cobbler made fresh daily and honey orange tea (a simple black tea married with orange and finished with subtle hints of honey and spices) through Dec. 31.

For more than 30 years, Cowboy Chicken has been serving all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery. On-the-go diners can order on the Cowboy Chicken app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which allows guests to order ahead, pay with their phone at checkout and earn rewards. Visit www.cowboychicken.com for more information or to order online.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual‘s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Restaurant Business and one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchise owners to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or email franchise@cowboychicken.com.