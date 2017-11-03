Cowboy Chicken Brings Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken to Kansas on Nov. 16

Dallas-Based Fast Casual Chain Now Hiring for All Positions at New Manhattan Restaurant

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The wait is almost over for Midwestern diners seeking the authentic flavor of wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade sides. On Thursday, Nov. 16, Cowboy Chicken continues its national expansion with the opening of its first Kansas location at 322B Southwind Place in Manhattan.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our legendary wood-fired flavor to our friends and neighbors in Manhattan,” said Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “We’re offering a quick yet upscale option for those on the go.”

Cowboy Chicken is currently searching for energetic crew members who are dedicated to bringing a fast, healthy dining alternative and warm, friendly customer service to Manhattan. Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit https://www.cowboychicken.com/join-our-team/ for more information.

The Cowboy Chicken menu features all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters™, Baked MMac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

Twice Baked Potaters

This is the second Cowboy Chicken restaurant for Franchise Restaurant Concepts Group (FRC Group), which is an Omaha, Nebraska-based affiliate of Sun Capital Partners. FRC Group has 30 years of franchised restaurant experience across a wide range of concepts and is focused on growth throughout the Midwest. This restaurant is part of a franchise agreement signed earlier this year with FRC Group to open 14 Cowboy Chicken locations across Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota. With the debut of this Manhattan location, Cowboy Chicken now has 21 locations open for business throughout Texas, as well as in Louisiana, Alabama, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.

The 3,400-square-foot Manhattan restaurant centers on a large, wood-burning rotisserie where guests can view the chickens roasting from the rustic-meets-modern dining area with wood-style laminate floors and a custom multi-media art installation. The restaurant seats 80 guests.

In addition to dine-in counter service, Cowboy Chicken offers delivery and caters large group events. Guests can eliminate waiting in line with a mobile app and online ordering capabilities. Beyond the ability to order and pay online and on their phone, guests can take advantage of the Campfire Club loyalty program via the mobile app, earning rewards and much more.

A weeklong grand opening celebration with daily discounts and promotions is set for December. More details will be announced soon.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.