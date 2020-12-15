Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

COVID-19 vaccinations begin in the Chicago area

December 15, 2020 | 11:54am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

COVID-19 vaccinations begin in the Chicago area.