Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

As COVID-19 surges, so do Illinois teacher retirements; number has jumped almost 50% over last year

October 19, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

A typical summer sees about 390 Illinois teachers retire but this year it's been more than 560.