Nancy Stone / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

COVID-19 spurs union pushes among Chicago-area essential workers. ‘We’re not just burger flippers. We’ve been essential.’

May 28, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Nancy Stone / Chicago Tribune

The coronavirus pandemic has propelled union efforts among essential workers in the Chicago area.