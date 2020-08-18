E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

COVID-19 scuttles R. Kelly’s Chicago trial on sex-abuse related charges - again

August 18, 2020 | 11:58am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune

In what sounds like a broken record, R. Kelly’s federal trial has once again been postponed.