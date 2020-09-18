COVID-19′s toll on Illinois' health care field: A memorial to 44 of those who died

More than 100 lives of professionals working in the health care field have died in Illinois since COVID-19 began its deadly march through the state in March, according to public health officials, who said the exact figure is likely higher. They include nurses, doctors, medical assistants, technicians, therapists and other support staff who clean rooms, serve food and provide security. They worked in hospitals, nursing homes, private offices or on ambulance crews and in homes as health aides. Most were minorities. The Tribune has identified and interviewed dozens of families to chronicle the devastating loss of life and acts of heroism.