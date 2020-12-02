Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

COVID-19 in Florida: 9,994 more people test positive; 97 more die

December 2, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Marc Freeman
Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda

With the new infections reported Wednesday, Florida has had a total of 1,018,160 cases.